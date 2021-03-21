$33.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post sales of $33.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.85 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $28.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $134.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.80 billion to $143.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

NYSE HD opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $146.34 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.