Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 24th (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:GLSI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Greenwich LifeSciences had issued 1,260,870 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $7,250,003 based on an initial share price of $5.75. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

