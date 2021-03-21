Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Quiet Period Will End on March 24th

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.