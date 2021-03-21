Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit’s Quiet Period To End on March 24th (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit’s (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TSIBU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.29.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit alerts:

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II is a blank check company. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.