Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:BAOS) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BAOS opened at $6.58 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in China. The company connects advertisers and online media, helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procuring ad inventory; offering ad optimization services; and administrating and fine-tuning the ad placement process.

