Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

