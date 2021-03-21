PDC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,587 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 981% compared to the typical volume of 517 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,731,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,266,000.

PDCE opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

