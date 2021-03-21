Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $144,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

