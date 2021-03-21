Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ENI Call Options (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,039% compared to the average volume of 193 call options.

ENI stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 30.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

E has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

