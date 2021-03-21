Olink Holding AB (OLK) to Raise $301 Million in IPO

Olink Holding AB (OLK) expects to raise $301 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 17,700,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Olink Holding AB generated $54.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $6.8 million. Olink Holding AB has a market-cap of $2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG was co-manager.

Olink Holding AB provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our purpose is to enable and accelerate the field of proteomics by providing a platform of products and services, developed with key opinion leaders (KOLs), that are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions, to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. Since our inception, we have served a customer base of approximately 630 customer accounts in over 40 countries worldwide. We support 30 of the world’s largest 40 biopharmaceutical companies by 2019 revenue, including all of the largest 19, and many leading academic institutions. “.

Olink Holding AB was founded in 2018 and has 214 employees. The company is located at Uppsala Science Park, SE-751 83, Uppsala, Sweden and can be reached via phone at +46 (0) 18 – 444 39 70 or on the web at http://www.olink.com.

