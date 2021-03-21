SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,756 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 put options.

Shares of CWB opened at $84.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $92.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

