Everipedia Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $115.65 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 86.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $298.33 million and $115.65 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,720,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,141,742 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

