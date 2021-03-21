Flow (FLOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.37 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $30.89 or 0.00053675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $940.04 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

