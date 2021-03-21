Anchor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,465.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $13,465.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00642078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

