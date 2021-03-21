THORChain Market Cap Tops $1.34 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $24.07 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00009691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

