NXM Price Hits $68.76 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $68.76 or 0.00118653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $438.46 million and $1,594.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,926,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,376,538 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

