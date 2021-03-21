Comparing Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -63.32% N/A -13.64% Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Uniti Group and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 4 1 1 2.29 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Uniti Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.06 billion 2.58 $10.58 million $2.08 5.63 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.24 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.28

Uniti Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Uniti Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

