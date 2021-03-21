Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.13 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $301.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00239599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,051.62 or 0.03532512 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,889,696,450 coins and its circulating supply is 2,597,849,473 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

