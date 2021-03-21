Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded UniFirst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $125.56 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

