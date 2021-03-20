GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0795

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,885.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.47 or 0.03103501 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.61 or 0.00344836 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.00921399 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00394564 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00355943 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003682 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00262401 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021278 BTC.
