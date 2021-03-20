GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0795

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,885.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.47 or 0.03103501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.61 or 0.00344836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.00921399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00394564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00355943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00262401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021278 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

