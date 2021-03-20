Anyswap Price Hits $3.12 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00005389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $58.14 million and approximately $945,052.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00457468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00142243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.99 or 0.00699647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

