Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.97 Million

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report $833.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.00 million and the highest is $844.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,428. OneMain has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after buying an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $75,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in OneMain by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

