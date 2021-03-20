ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.31 Million

Brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report $100.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $391.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $397.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $400.99 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $403.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 719,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $63.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

