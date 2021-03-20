Omnitude Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.54 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $4.54 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 110.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00637779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

