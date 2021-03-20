Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $700,915.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $700,915.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00343561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,660 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.