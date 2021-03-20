StrongHands 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,766.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $5,766.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,417,457,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,004,262,945 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

