Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $823,662.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $8.92 million and $823,662.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00455810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

