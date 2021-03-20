U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $23.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 28,076,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

