Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $21.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $96.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $106.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

