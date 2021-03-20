$114.44 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $114.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $229.65. 654,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,871. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.09. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

