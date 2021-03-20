Ravencoin Classic Price Up 82% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 82% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $12,216.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,354,315,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.