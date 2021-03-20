Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.42). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 18,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

