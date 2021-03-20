LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.32 Million

Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $525.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $521.31 million. LHC Group reported sales of $512.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.52. 460,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,269. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

