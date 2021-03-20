Cream Price Tops $0.0012 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $52,861.31 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,588.98 or 1.00032408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00392357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.00285405 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.56 or 0.00726581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00074259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

