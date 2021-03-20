MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.13 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $10.13 million and $3.31 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 99.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00458285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00065134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00142024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00707278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00074237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

