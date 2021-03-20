$99.60 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $99.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.40 million. Accuray posted sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $383.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,409. Accuray has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Accuray by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.