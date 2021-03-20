$83.67 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $83.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.71 million. CalAmp reported sales of $87.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $335.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in CalAmp by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CAMP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 439,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $404.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

