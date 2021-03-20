Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $108.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $368.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $404.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $425.31 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $454.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on RUTH. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

RUTH stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 723,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $867.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

