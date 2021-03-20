PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.50 Million

Brokerages expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $249.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.42 million and the lowest is $234.90 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.87. 594,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,058. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.85.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

