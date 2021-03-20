Beam (BEAM) Price Up 23% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Beam coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $94.85 million and $49.64 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 183% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,005,640 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

