The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.41 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.16 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.62 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

PGR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,568,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.