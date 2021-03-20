$306.93 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $306.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.40 million and the highest is $316.83 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $301.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 6,306,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,450. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

