Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $45.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $45.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THFF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 318,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. First Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $615.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.