Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $45.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $45.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 318,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. First Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $615.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

