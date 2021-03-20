Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $90.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $86.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $389.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $392.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $418.50 million, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $426.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $24.47.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.