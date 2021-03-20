Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $337.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $324.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 1,387,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,556. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

