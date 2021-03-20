Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report $387.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.42 million and the lowest is $375.20 million. Atlas posted sales of $308.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $13,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 1,471,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,531. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

