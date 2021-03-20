$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $11.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,907,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,950,877. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 318.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

