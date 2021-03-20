$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Avient posted sales of $711.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.85. 1,663,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

