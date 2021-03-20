Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00455844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.00686017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

