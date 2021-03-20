MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 46.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 164.3% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $7,833.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00455108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00688289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

